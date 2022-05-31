The American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Post #557 will host a Hog Roast Fun Day Fundraiser event at the Walter Scott Erickson Legion, on Forest Road in Deerwood.
The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18 with a beer garden, bake sale and sloppy Joes will be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Afternoon live music by Mike and Jan Cherry and other activities being planned.
A fundraising raffle has been organized with over $4,000 in prizes - many donated or obtained at cost from individuals and area businesses. Raffle tickets are available now from all Legion members and at the Deerwood Legion. Tickets are also available for a 50/50 cash drawing in advance and the day of the event.
A good old fashion hog roast with pork sandwich and all fixings for $10 per plate will be served from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Raffle and drawings will be held at 8:30 p.m.
Live music Saturday evening by Yester Daze Gone from 7-11 p.m.
All proceeds benefit the Deerwood American Legion and its support of the community.
For more information: find the Deerwood Legion’s Facebook page at www.face
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
