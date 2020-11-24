On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the Butler Building will offer a special farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
There will be handcrafted jewelry, homemade lefse and a variety of baked goods. For pre-orders, call 218-839-2241.
On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the Butler Building will offer a special farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
There will be handcrafted jewelry, homemade lefse and a variety of baked goods. For pre-orders, call 218-839-2241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.