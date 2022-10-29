Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Registered Dietitian Johanna Christenson will speak about mindful eating through the holidays at CRMC’s Virtual Cancer Support Group on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 12-1 p.m.

Christenson will offer tips including letting go of any food rules, shifting your mindset from labeling food “good” or “bad” to focusing on having a healthy relationship around food and practicing moderation so that you can eat the foods you enjoy without overeating. “Eating can be a mindful activity when you become more aware of your physical hunger and satiety and use all your senses when eating,” Christenson said. “This technique can help you manage or even reduce holiday stress, so that you can fully enjoy your favorite foods in moderation.

