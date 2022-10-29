Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Registered Dietitian Johanna Christenson will speak about mindful eating through the holidays at CRMC’s Virtual Cancer Support Group on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 12-1 p.m.
Christenson will offer tips including letting go of any food rules, shifting your mindset from labeling food “good” or “bad” to focusing on having a healthy relationship around food and practicing moderation so that you can eat the foods you enjoy without overeating. “Eating can be a mindful activity when you become more aware of your physical hunger and satiety and use all your senses when eating,” Christenson said. “This technique can help you manage or even reduce holiday stress, so that you can fully enjoy your favorite foods in moderation.
Also at the group, Cancer Care Navigator Dustine Parks will lead a discussion. The group is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn. Cancer support group meetings are held the third Thursday of each month with a new topic each month. A soup and sandwich lunch is served. There is no cost but those planning to attend should make a reservation by sending a message to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org or calling 218-546-4319.
Participants can also attend virtually. Send a message requesting a meeting link to dustine.parks@cuyunamed.org. Call 218-546-4319 or 218-546-4302 for more information.
