The Great River Strings Orchestra, under the baton of Musical Director Richard Aulie, will present their 2021 Winter Holiday Concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at Cascade United Methodist Church in Deerwood. The concert will be repeated at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Butler Building in Aitkin.
These concerts are made available through generous contributions from the Aitkin Lions Club, Aitkin Friends of the Arts and Cascade United Methodist Church. There will be no charge for admission to the concerts, but a free will offering will be taken at both events.
Titled “Home for the Holidays,” the concert features classical music by Antonio Vivaldi, Arcangelo Corelli and Leroy Anderson, seasonal fiddle tunes, and a Christmas sing along for the audience. Great River Strings members represent communities from three Minnesota counties - Crow Wing, Aitkin and Mille Lacs. The orchestra is back together again after a two-year sabbatical due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
