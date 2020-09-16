Learn the art of honey making during Honey 101 at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. The event is open to the public.
Local honey producer Roger Sorben from Sorben Honey will take participants step-by-step through the honey-making process and go in depth about the bees, hives, tools and equipment needed to start an operation.
Participants will then head out to the hives at Ruttger’s to see the operation in person, taste straight-from-the-hive honey, eat honey combs and more. Each participant will receive a one-pound bottle of honey.
Learn more about the event and register at https://ruttgers.com/honey-101 or contact Dave McMillan at 218-678-4632 or dave.mcmillan@ruttgers.com.
Sorben installed hives at Ruttger’s last spring.
“Honey 101 promises to be a deliciously educational experience,” Ruttger’s General Manager Chad Gross said. “In our fast-food, drive-through, mega-store world, Ruttger’s is proud to support and produce artisan, small-batch, quality-over-quantity products like Sweet Ann’s honey and syrup.”
