The 29th annual Olde-Tyme Fall Fest will presented outdoors on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. by the Mille Lacs Lake Historical Society at the Mille Lacs Lake Museum in Isle, in cooperation with the Isle Chamber of Commerce.
Food will be provided by the Tusenvann Sons of Norway Lodge, Isle. The event is a showcase for artisans, authors, musicians, artists and makers of other handcrafts and products to meet with the public to display and sell created items.
Various demonstrations or examples of historic activities and machinery and old cars will also be on display.
The Mille Lacs Lake Historical Society and its friends and sponsors have presented this educational and entertaining event since 1993.
All are encouraged to observe guidelines for safe association at public events.
The museum complex is located on Main Street in Isle at Fourth Avenue in the historic 1903 Isle School, along with associated buildings.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
