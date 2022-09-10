The 29th annual Olde-Tyme Fall Fest will presented outdoors on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. by the Mille Lacs Lake Historical Society at the Mille Lacs Lake Museum in Isle, in cooperation with the Isle Chamber of Commerce. 

Food will be provided by the Tusenvann Sons of Norway Lodge, Isle. The event is a showcase for artisans, authors, musicians, artists and makers of other handcrafts and products to meet with the public to display and sell created items.  

