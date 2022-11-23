The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting the whole community to celebrate Fish House Friday with plenty of events for everyone: a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Fish House 5k, a vintage snowmobile display, a raffle with tons of prizes and, of course, Aitkin’s world-famous parade at 1 p.m. in downtown Aitkin – followed by the infamous “Great Balls of Holiday Savings” to help people shop local on Black Friday.
GRAND MARSHAL
Raised by Wolves, Crunch is the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball team’s official mascot.
He is witty and energizing. He can jump 15 feet into the air (with the help of a trampoline). He also will be the grand marshal of Aitkin’s Fish House Parade!
This is not the first time Crunch has been to Aitkin, “Years ago I made a stop at Bare’s Bootery. Needed some gifts for some coworkers for Christmas and they hooked me up.”
The ‘Wolves website said, “Crunch is the pulse of entertainment for Timberwolves games at Target Center. His witty sense of humor and amusing antics energize the crowd and keeps fans on their toes at every game. From his over-the-top stunts to his high-flying dunks, Crunch is one of the most beloved mascots in sports.”
Crunch’s age may be a mystery, he was born up in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, “along Crooked Lake, specifically between Thursday and Friday Bays, that my folks’ pack called home when I came into the world. They’ve since relocated a bit, but we still get back there every year for a reunion of sorts. Good times up there for sure,” he said.
When asked how old he was he responded, “Old enough to know better but still too young to care! Ha. Just kidding. But fun fact, every year we celebrate my birthday during a Timberwolves game at Target Center. All the who’s who of mascots from the state as well as several of my good buds from around the NBA attend. It is one of the most sought after tickets for families every year. Next year, my birthay will be celebrated on Sunday, April 2 with a 1:30 game versus the Portland Trailblazers. There will be a pregame photo session with the mascots as well as mascot shenanigans throughout the game and halftime. You should come!”
Crunch said he likes to do some of the same things us humans enjoy such as running. He explained, “I like to run. Specifically trail run. Have you ever been on the Superior Hiking Trail along the north shore? That’s my jam up there. I also like to read. There is a local author named William Kent Krueger who writes some mysteries that I really dig. They are set in northern Minnesota, so maybe some of your readers would like them too!”
The Timberwolves website also said the mascot loves classic rock, the Age asked who he likes the best, “It’s tough to pick just one right?... but I’m a big fan of (Bob) Seger, ACDC and Led Zeppelin. It’s hard to beat ‘Small Town’ by (John) Mellencamp,” he said.
Sponsored by The Office Shop, everyone is invited to bring the family and see the crowd-loving Crunch who will kick off the parade at 1 p.m. in downtown Aitkin.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
The full schedule for the day will be coming soon. See the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for updates. Find the parade entry form at http://aitkin.com/forms/fhp-
float/.
The Fish House Craft and Bake Sale will start at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 25. If there are more than five entries, it will be held on the second floor of the Ripple Center. There is an entry fee. Tables will be provided but people can bring in their own if they wish. Vendors should let the Aitkin Chamber know how much space they need. To sign up, contact jancherry55@gmail.com.
Also beginning at 10 a.m. will be the annual Fish House 5K. People can register for the run/walk at www.aitkin.com, or the day of the race. All ages and abilities are welcome, with the course following the City Walking Trail. After the race, people can enjoy a Vintage Snowmobile Display and Black Friday shopping. Visa gift cards will be awarded to the first and second place in the men’s and women’s categories. Race shirts are available online at https://tempotickets.com/FishHouse5k for in-person and virtual participants can be picked up on Nov. 25 at The Ripple Center from 9 a.m.-noon on race day.
Kids can bring wish lists in to see Santa and Mrs. Claud, all the way in from the North Pole. The holiday duo sponsored by Neighborhood National Bank will be at the Ripple Center warming house on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m.-noon.
The Jaques Art Center will be serving donuts and cider after the parade. The art center invites everyone to stop and see the ambiance of the Christmas Marketplace at 121 Second St. NW, Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.