The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce will “Escape to Paradise” May 21 at the 40 Club in Aitkin with its annual meeting and awards banquet.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with check-in and the cocktail hour and dinner will follow at 6 p.m.
Featured in the annual meeting at 7 p.m. will be the Warren Potter and Member of the Year awards. Last year, David and Linda Hommes were honored with the Warren Potter Award, while The Office Shop was named Member of the Year.
The annual event was postponed from January due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in hopes of being able to offer an event that approached normal for members.
“I’m really excited about the award winners this year,” said Aitkin Area Chamber Executive Director Taylor Erickson. “It’s my favorite part of the night.
“I’m also just excited to see everyone,” she added. “It’s been so long.”
There will be seating allowed for 125 people. Social distancing will be used as well due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Already, the chamber has about 50 reservations for the event. The cost is $50 per person and $400 for a table of eight. To register, contact the chamber at 218-927-2316 by May 14.
“I would like to get as many people committed by then as possible,” said Erickson, who added she would be willing to take reservations through the 17th.
The event serves as the chamber’s main fundraising event for the year – especially important this year after so many fundraising events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Erickson said that the chamber is looking forward to returning to normal, including the games the chamber offers for participants at the dinner.
“We always want people to have fun,” Erickson said. “I just want it to be a party. It’s going to be ‘Margaritaville’ themed, so it’s going to be a little bit more laid back.”
Erickson added that the committee is hoping for attendees to come in their best beach-style, Hawaiian-themed shirts – Jimmy Buffet’s favorite, of course.
“They don’t have to come in theme, obviously,” Erickson said. “I just think it’ll be nice to see people kind of take a night off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.