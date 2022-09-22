With plans to be a rock star, “I majored in music in college and put myself through school working for a transportation safety research company. The research ended up being a career and music has been a fairly consuming avocation,” said Scott McKnight.
Born in Washington, D.C. in 1958 and living all of his life in Northern Virginia, 64-year-old McKnight was surrounded by music. “My father played music and wrote songs. I started out playing his old trombone. There was a piano in the house that I still have. Music was something I slipped into easily because it was all around me.”
McKnight can also play a variety of instruments, “I still play guitar, bass, keyboards, the occasional bit of harmonica and drums.” He writes, sings and likes to throw humorous puns (“There’s a place for humor in the world,” he said) into much of what he does.
“I perform and write songs influenced by the music I like, which has mostly been 20th century popular music – ’60s British and American pop, power pop, old country, folk, bluegrass, R&B, alt-country, etc. I also write a lot of weird electronic music that I keep mostly to myself,” he said.
“McKnight is a mainstay of the D.C. area roots- and country-rock community,” according to his website. “Having played with combos including Last Train Home, Kevin Johnson and the Linemen, The Graverobbers, the Del Swarthmores and his own Naughty Pine as well as contributing songs to the live and recorded repertoires of artists like The Grandsons and Cowlick Lucy.”
“I’ve played with lots of bands over the years,” said McKnight. “In the ’80s I was in a power pop band called The Neighbors. We put out a couple albums. I played with Kevin Johnson and the Linemen, who used to get airplay on satellite radio. The most well-known band I’ve been in is Last Train Home, who started in D.C. but has been based out of Nashville for a while now. With these bands I’ve had the opportunity to open for Roy Orbison, Willie Nelson, Ricky Scaggs, NRBQ (New Rhythm and Blues Quartet), Marty Stewart, Marshall Crenshaw, the dB’s, Bill Kirchen and a lot of others who aren’t household names but who I admire.
“For what it’s worth, I once played ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ with Paul Westerberg and I played ‘Puff the Magic Dragon’ with Noel ‘Paul’ Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary,” continued McKnight. “Those were fun times.”
McKnight’s only solo album release, “It Works for Me,” is available as a digital download from Amazon. “I’ve been on CDs as a band member of Last Train Home, The Linemen, Edward O’Connell, Jelly Roll Mortals (JRM) and others.“
These days you’ll find McKnight performing with JRM. The group’s Facebook page describes them as “A D.C.-area collision of after-the-fall musical vagabonds.”
When asked who his favorite artists are, McKnight smiled, “There are too many to choose from. A *very* short list would certainly include the Beatles, NRBQ and Big Star. Give me a minute and I’ll think of 100 more.”
In September 2021, McKnight made the 20 to 22-hour drive to Aitkin where he has ties from his mother’s side of the family. “I’ve been to Aitkin many times. As I understand it, my great-grandfather was a Methodist minister in Aitkin, I guess in the 1930s or so,” said McKnight. “My great aunt married Floyd Holden, who ran a hardware store on Minnesota Ave. My grandfather built a cabin on Cedar Lake in the early ’60s. I spent a lot of time there as a kid (in the 1960s-70s). When I had my own family we came back. We have a lot of great memories from our visits.”
McKnight was looking through some Facebook posts two or three months ago and saw that a friend of his had posted “something about music in jukeboxes in roadside joints.” He saw someone comment on the post that said, “I know what’s in Minnesota.” So McKnight asked the commenter, “Where (in Minnesota)?” Aitkin County was the response. “I said, ‘I’d love to play there,’ and Jim Cline sent my name to Christian McShane. I wanted to play in Aitkin and thought it’d be a cool thing to do. I lucked into finding someone … the magic of Facebook.”
McKnight’s performance will be Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at The Ripple Center in downtown Aitkin. Tickets and more information: https://fota.ticketleap.com/scott-mcknight/, tickets also available at the door the day of the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.