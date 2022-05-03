This year’s Warren Potter Lifetime Achievement Award went to Bob Janzen, it was announced at the April 29 annual dinner meeting of the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce.
“He knows the value of being a good neighbor, helping others and giving back to the community,” said Dallas Smith, in his announcement.
Janzen graduated from Aitkin High School in 1963, served six years in the Army National Guard, and attended business college in St. Cloud. He was a branch manager and loan officer for Security State Bank from 1969-1994. In addition, he worked with his father in the auctioneering business. He started that in 1971 and continues auctioneering today. Bob’s son, Jeremy, now owns Janzen Auctioneers.
Bob is a member of the Minnesota Auctioneers Association, the National Auctioneers Association, Aitkin Lions, Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 86. He has offered his services for countless benefit auctions for Ducks Unlimited, Ruffed Grouse Society, Lions Clubs, Minnesota Deer Hunters, Chambers of Commerce, the Jaques Art Center, Rocky Mountain Elk, Brainerd School District, 4-H clubs, Minnesota Waterfowl, Boys and Girls Clubs on the west coast as well as for churches, schools, veterans and other organizations.
"Outstanding people like Bob,” said Dallas, “understand that making commitments to others and service to your community is an important part of living in Aitkin. Bob does that each and every day in some way, shape or form.”
MEMBER OF THE YEAR
Noting it “sets an example in the business community,” Kim Jones announced Block North Brew Pub and Peter Lowe as the chamber’s Member of the Year.
“A tragedy brought him back to Aitkin,” said Kim. She said it didn’t take him long to become involved in the downtown retail area.
After the death of his mother, Becki Jones, Lowe took over her business, Gramma’s Pantry. He teamed up with Amanda MacDonald, now Lowe, owner of The Beanery. The Beanery was moved into the Gramma’s Pantry building. Block North Brew Pub was started by Lowe, Rich Courtemanche and Dake Olson in 2019.
“He finds ways to support Aitkin,” said Kim, “always doing good for his family, his employees and his community. He will make a plan on a napkin and make it work.”
Peter is on the board of the Aitkin County Friends of the Arts; he is active on the chamber’s retail committee, wants to try new things, supports fellow businesses and see Aitkin thrive. Jones said he is always willing to support events through sponsorship, donations and partnerships.
“There are a million people I can thank,” Peter said.
BUSINESS MEETING
Chamber President Cindy Chuhanic said there are currently 161 members of the Aitkin Chamber. Outgoing board members are Lori Packer and Kirk Peysar, who continue to be involved in the chamber with other duties. Cindy and Leslie Goble were reelected for another term. Skye Fiedler and Carolyn Huff were elected to a first term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.