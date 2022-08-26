Johnson passes a legacy in books

Lloyd Johnson, a bachelor, logger and outdoorsman, is gone, but he left a lasting impression on those who knew him.
“He was a bit eccentric,” said friend and neighbor Judy Holm, “especially when it came to books. He loved books, buying thousands of new books over the years, filling his house from top to bottom with his books.”
He had special clothes for every occasion, Holm said, and referred to himself as a “poor pensioner.”
When Johnson died in 2018, his family was left with what to do with all the books. The books are mostly hard cover, bought new, with over a dozen subjects: fishing, outdoor survival, cooking, health, the Arctic, Native people, building log homes, novels and more.
Johnson lived his entire life in Palisade, growing up in a two-story house across the alley from Bethel Lutheran Church, where in his teens he was a leader in the Lutheran League. He was an A student and graduated from Aitkin High School in 1955. Johnson studied bookkeeping in Duluth and after graduating, worked at Radford Lumber for four years. He then returned to Palisade to work as a logger and help take care of his parents.
Some of Johnson’s book collection will be sold for $1 each at a book fair at Bethel Lutheran Church, Palisade, on Sept. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
