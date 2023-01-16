Community members are invited to join one of 11 musical ensembles through the Central Lakes College Music Department.

Ensembles meet during the day and evenings and are open to anyone at any skill level. For more information, please contact Director Jonathan Laflamme at jonathan.laflamme@clcmn.edu or 218-855-8215.

