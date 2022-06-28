Lots of planning and work is being done to get ready for the 131st annual Aitkin County Fair to be held July 6-9.
With a full schedule of entertainment, demonstrations, 4-H and open class exhibitions and judging, along with the carnival rides and concessions, there should be something for everyone.
CREATIVE ACTIVITIES
The Creative Activities Department has many divisions and classes for individuals to show off their many talents. Open class entries will be accepted Tuesday, July 5 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. They will not have the early registration on Monday this year due to the July 4th holiday. Exhibitor handbooks are available at various locations and on Facebook. Advance registration is recommended and can be done online at
The Creative Activities building has a full schedule of demonstrations and judgings open to the public. This year’s features are quilts, salsa and BBQ sauces, yeast and quick breads, muffins and pickles along with baking and flower arranging demonstrations.
Area musical talents will be on hand to entertain while you browse the exhibits and again this year there will be an “Artist in Residence” to show off their talents. The annual fashion show will wrap up the Saturday afternoon with master of ceremonies Steve Wilson and the musical stylings of Christian McShane.
CONTEST
The special contest at Crative Activities is “Photo of Your Favorite Farmer.” This would be an 8x10, black and white photo, placed in a frame that will stand. It needs to be a single person and any type of camera, film or process can be used. For display purposes only, not to be judged, a written explanation of why this person is your favorite farmer is to be included. This contest is open to all ages and has special premiums.
ENTERTAINMENT
The free stage will have a full line of musical entertainment each day. Wednesday will kick off with the Chicago Tribute Band Duluth Transit Authority performing from 7-10 p.m.; Thursday, the Rince Na Chroi Irish Dancers will perform at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. with local talent; Vern Bishop and Friends at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. and Mike and Jan Cherry at 7 p.m. in the Creative Act building. Friday afternoon Acoustic Smoke will be on stage at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. Anthony Miltich will perform on Saturday at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. with the classic tractor parade circling the grounds starting at 1 p.m.
THREE NIGHTS OF RACES
The grandstands will feature three nights of racing this year. Starting out on Thursday with the popular bus and stock car races, Friday baja races and Saturday will wrap up with Mud Rhythm mega trucks. Hot laps will be at 6:30 p.m. with races to start at 7 p.m. each night.
MIDWAY
Crescent City Amusements midway will be open daily. Rides will open Wednesday at 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at noon. Advance sale tickets are available for purchase at local banks, Paulbeck’s County Market and the Aitkin County Auditor’s office. Single session armbands are available for $20 in advance or $30 on-site. Mega armbands are good for all four days of carnival rides and be purchased for $60 advance or $70 on-site. Armbands are valid from opening time until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and until closing on Saturday and are valid for all Crescent City rides including the Rock-it.
AG OLYMPICS
Ag Olympics are coming back to the fair. The FFA Alumni group is bringing back the popular Ag Olympics this year. The event will be held in the cattle show arena on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. Gather your team and compete for the title or just come and watch. Sign up can be done in the cattle barn during the day on Wednesday
EXHIBITS
Along with the fun, the fair offers a platform for all to show off their many talents. Exhibits include 4-H and Open Class with all types of livestock. There will be various shows each day with the Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Beef Show rounding off the final day, Saturday, July 9 for youth 5-21 years of age from all over Minnesota competing for the Best of Show. Horses are back on the grounds throughout the entire fair with shows and exhibitions starting with the 4-H show on Wednesday and going on Friday with the Open Class Games show in the arena.
Exhibitor handbooks can be found at local business for complete entry information and follow us on Facebook for updated events.
FIREWORKS
Fourth of July fireworks will be held at the fairgrounds this year at dusk.
