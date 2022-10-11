Everyone is encouraged to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds to help others by supporting Kaleidoscope—A Night Among the Survivors, a local cancer patient fundraiser planned for 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Ironton American Legion.
All proceeds will benefit Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Courage Cabinet which provides financial assistance to area cancer patients undergoing treatment. Because the number of those diagnosed with cancer in the area has increased substantially, many patients undergoing treatment battling for their lives need support.
Planned at the event is an in-person and online auction of items donated by area businesses and CRMC staff; view and bid at CRMC2022.givesmart.com. There will also be games, raffles, appetizers and beverages. Tickets are $20 in advance at CRMC2022.givesmart.com or $25 at the door.
Everyone is also invited to participate in the #cuyunacares social media awareness campaign by celebrating survivors in their life, remembering a loved one or sharing their support of others.
To date this year, the Courage Cabinet provided $41,000 in assistance to cancer patients to help meet basic needs, decrease stress, and allow them to focus on recovery and healing. In the past two years, more than $74,500 has been given to assist cancer patients undergoing treatment.
For information about sponsorship opportunities or to donate an auction item, contact Charitable Fund Coordinator Podsiadly at Jennifer.Podsiadly@cuyunamed.org, 218-545-4455.
