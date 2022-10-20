Cassie Stenson will be the featured speaker at Kaleidoscope—A Night Among the Survivors, a fundraiser for the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Courage Cabinet. The event will take place Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ironton American Legion.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit CRMC’s Courage Cabinet which provides financial assistance to the growing number of area cancer patients who are battling for their lives. The Courage Cabinet is open to all cancer patients in CRMC’s service area. The limit of Courage Cabinet funds is $1,000 per patient annually.
The Courage Cabinet helps families with non-medical needs, such as gas cards/vouchers for travel to treatment, hotel, rent, and meals or groceries. Courage Cabinet funds can also be used to pay for any medical bills, drugs and non-covered medical equipment, supplies, and dressings.
Also planned at Kaleidoscope, is an in-person and online auction of items donated by area businesses and CRMC staff; view and bid at CRMC2022.givesmart.com. There will also be games, appetizers and beverages. Tickets are $20 in advance at CRMC2022.givesmart.com or $25 at the door.
For more information about Kaleidoscope or to donate to the Courage Cabinet, contact Charitable Fund Coordinator Jennifer Podsiadly at Jennifer.Podsiadly@cuyunamed.org, 218-545-4455.
