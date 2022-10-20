Cassie Stenson will be the featured speaker at Kaleidoscope—A Night Among the Survivors, a fundraiser for the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Courage Cabinet. The event will take place Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ironton American Legion.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit CRMC’s Courage Cabinet which provides financial assistance to the growing number of area cancer patients who are battling for their lives. The Courage Cabinet is open to all cancer patients in CRMC’s service area. The limit of Courage Cabinet funds is $1,000 per patient annually.

