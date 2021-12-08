McGregor area residents joined in celebrating the season of giving at the Kids Plus annual Adult Prom fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 4, at Bann’s Bar and Restaurant.
The event featured Ben Horton’s Hot Country Karaoke with song challenges and great voices, a silent auction with 40 items donated by area businesses and artisans, games, prizes and a raffle with $500 in prizes. Congratulations goes out to winners of the top prizes: Jesse Johnson, $250 cash donated by Floe International; Jamie Vikla, $150 gift certificate for NeighborGoods store in McGregor and Darrell Grefrath $100 gift card for Ukura’s Big Dollar.
Supporters and volunteers contributed to the success of the event that raised over $4,000 to provide gifts for local children in need.
