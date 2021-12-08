The Knights of Columbus Cuyuna Range Council 3473 hosted a pancake breakfast Dec. 5 at St. James Catholic Church. Along with the free-will offering breakfast, the group gave away new coats, snowpants, gloves and hats to those who needed them.
This year, the Knights provided 672 new coats, 350 snowpants as well as hats and gloves to local elementary schools.
