The Knights of Columbus will hold a family breakfast on Sunday, Aug. 7 at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin. 

Breakfast will be served from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and the menu will include: French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit cups, juice and coffee. Everyone is welcome to attend, free will offering. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.