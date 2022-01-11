Knights of Columbus free throw championship

All boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2022 Knights of Columbus (K of C) International Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held Sunday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Crosby-Ironton High School gymnasium.
The Knights of Columbus International Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, region and state level of competition. International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions.
All contestants on the local level are recognized for participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. For entry forms or additional information contact Justin Smith at 218-330-1431.
The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal service organization supporting charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their church, councils, communities, culture of life, families and youth.
Winners advance to district Feb. 13 in Crosslake; regional, in Aitkin March 6 and state competition to be held in St. Cloud April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.