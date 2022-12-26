All boys and girls ages nine to 14 as of Jan. 1, 2023, are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2023 Knights of Columbus (K of C) International Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Crosby-Ironton High School gymnasium. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The K of C International Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, region and state level of competition. International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls in the age range are eligible to participate and will compete in respective age divisions.

