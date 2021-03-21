The Knights of Columbus – Cuyuna Range Council will host a walleye dinner at the Aitkin American Legion Post 86 Friday, March 26.
The takeout only meal will run from 5-6 p.m. Those interested must call 612-719-0233 to reserve a meal from March 22-26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost is $13 per person, with pickup and pay on the south side of the Aitkin American Legion building.
The Knights of Columbus serve Aitkin, Crosby, Deerwood, Garrison and the McGregor Area, with donations to Coats for Kids and other projects.
