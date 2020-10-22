The Knights of Columbus – Cuyuna Range Council will hold a walleye dinner at Aitkin American Legion Post 86 Friday, Oct. 23, from 5-6:30 p.m.
Cost of the meal is $13, and includes walleye, potato, vegetable, salad, dessert and beverages.
Takeout is available and the meal is open to the public.
The Cuyuna Range Council serves Aitkin, Crosby, Deerwood and Garrison.
