The Cuyuna Range Council of the Knights of Columbus invites the public to a free will offering pancake breakfast at the St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin on Sunday Feb. 6.

Serving is from 8:30-11:30 a.m. There will be pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs with ham, fruit cocktail, juice, milk and coffee. A gluten free option is available.  Everyone is welcome.

