Area ladies are invited to join Cuyuna Regional Medical Center for “Female Desire 101: What’s the Latest,” an educational evening featuring a presentation by Obstetrician/Gynecologist Rachel Cady, M.D., on Thursday, March 16, at Roundhouse Brewery Events Center in Nisswa, previously scheduled for Feb. 23.
According to Cady, a wide range of illnesses, physical changes and medications can cause a low sex drive including sexual problems, medical diseases, psychological causes, medications, hormone changes, lifestyle habits, surgery and fatigue. She will discuss low sex drive symptoms and solutions as simple as changing a medication or improving chronic medical conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes. Cady will also suggest lifestyle changes, medications and sexual techniques that can boost sexual desire.
“Desire for sex is based on a complex interaction of many things affecting intimacy, including physical and emotional well-being, experiences, beliefs, lifestyle and your current relationship,” Cady stated. “If you’re experiencing a problem in any of these areas, it can affect your desire for sex.”
The free event, which begins at 6 p.m., is part of CRMC’s quarterly Ladies Healthy Night Out series. Light appetizers will be served.
