Long-time Lakes and Pines Executive Director, Robert Benes, has announced his retirement for early September.

Benes began his career with Community Action in 1981 as a summer youth coordinator. Since that time he served 20-years as the Head Start director where he was actively involved at the state and regional level. Benes has served as the Executive Director of Lakes and Pines Community Action, where he led over 100 staff in serving a seven-county service area for the last 16-years. Benes has served on numerous boards and committees across the state as part of his advocacy work, including two separate terms as the chair of the statewide Minnesota Community Action Partnership. He is actively involved in his community, where he is known as an authority on anti-poverty approaches.

