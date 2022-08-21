Long-time Lakes and Pines Executive Director, Robert Benes, has announced his retirement for early September.
Benes began his career with Community Action in 1981 as a summer youth coordinator. Since that time he served 20-years as the Head Start director where he was actively involved at the state and regional level. Benes has served as the Executive Director of Lakes and Pines Community Action, where he led over 100 staff in serving a seven-county service area for the last 16-years. Benes has served on numerous boards and committees across the state as part of his advocacy work, including two separate terms as the chair of the statewide Minnesota Community Action Partnership. He is actively involved in his community, where he is known as an authority on anti-poverty approaches.
The Lakes and Pines Board of Directors said, “Benes has dedicated his career to assuring all Minnesotans have a fair chance to prosper. As a leader in Community Action, he has tirelessly advocated for the individual rights and strengthening of programs to provide opportunities to those in the community seeking to improve their lives. Bob does not shy away from the hard conversations and is known to often step into the face of opposition in the interest of doing what’s right for individuals who need Community Action.
“His leadership has helped to build a team of emerging leaders who understand the vision and values of Community Action and can apply that knowledge to their daily work, decision-making and advocacy. He has empowered and encouraged the growth of that team to continue the hard work of ensuring that Community Action programs remain strong, providing the best possible service to the community. If you were to ask Bob, that would be one of the things he takes the greatest pride in. He often speaks of how much he values the employees and their individual contributions to the community.”
Lakes and Pines is a private, nonprofit organization that provides the opportunity for families and individuals to reach their goals and self-sufficiency. As the Executive Director, Bob has overseen programs such as Head Start, Energy Assistance, Homeless Prevention, Housing Rehabilitation, Weatherization and many more. Thousands of families and individuals have received help under his direction.
“While we are saddened by Bob’s upcoming departure, we wish him well in his retirement, with lots of bike riding, reading and hopefully a little golf,” said the Lakes and Pines Board. “The Board is grateful for Bob’s commitment and dedication to Lakes and Pines and the community.”
A celebration is planned in honor of Benes’ 40-year career from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Braham Event Center.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.