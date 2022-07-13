“The people,” said Kathy Larson, when asked what her favorite thing was about Larson’s Barn. “We are fortunate to have met some wonderful people and families.”
In 1971, Lowell and Alice Larson established a dance hall that they named Larson’s Barn in McGregor.
With Lowell on the accordion and Alice on the dance floor, the Barn became legendary to many. The Lowell Larson Trio was a big part of the musical entertainment for the dances held at the Barn. People can listen to a recording by the group of the “Viking Waltz” on YouTube recorded in New Prague, Minnesota at www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-dl6Cqs22E.
The venue has a long history of Saturday Night Barn Dances. On the Larson’s Barn Facebook page, SJ Carr said, “I spent every Saturday night here from the time I was 14 to when I left for the USAF (U.S. Air Force), Alice taught me how to dance. Told me if I got good, I would never be looking for someone to dance with, TRUTH.”
Other events hosted over the years include: Rat Lake Music Fest, Freedom Fest, Shindig, Shop ‘Til Ya Drop, Not Dead Yet and arts and crafts events.
In 1997 the business was purchased by Larson’s son, Len and his wife, Kathy. “Lenny and I purchased it in 1997 to keep the tradition of music going,” said Kathy.
When asked what her favorite memory was, “Fests, especially Polka Fest!” was Kathy’s response. “The Barn hosted 24 annual Polka Fests with the last in 2009. (These events were) typically nine bands over three days with camping, food and a lot of polyester on the dance floor!”
Len and Kathy carry on the traditions of this rustic venue on 80 acres of woods, pines and greens, that overlook Rat Lake. “Due to the popularity, the Barn had to be expanded in the 70s, adding on a bar area with bathrooms, side room, stage and two decks,” said Kathy.
With the economy, competition and an aging group of followers, the Larsons determined that private parties could help boost the attendance at the Barn. “In 2010 we made the move to private parties with five weddings scheduled, 12 private parties in 2011,” said Kathy. “We continue to fill our season every year from May-October with hopefully working in a weekend of music open to the public.”
The business currently hosts weddings, public events, dances, festivals, proms and more. The dance hall boasts a maple dance floor, bar and seating for 290 people and larger capacity for outdoor events. There is also camping available.
When asked if there was anything else she would like the community to know, Kathy said, “How grateful we are for the continued support over the years.”
Celebrating 50 years
Larson’s Barn in McGregor will celebrate its 50th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 13, one year late due to the pandemic.
A Saturday Barn Dance will feature the Jolly Zuk Brothers at 1 p.m., the Rockin’ Iguanas at 5 p.m. The Ramona Fritz Band will begin playing at 9 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Camping is available, please call to register.
Block North Brew Pub beverages will be available at the bar featuring beer, wine and mixed drinks. Artisan pizza, appetizers and salads by Log Home Wood Fired Pizza will be available as well.
For information and camping registration, voice/text 218-426-3648; email LarsonsBarn@outlook.com; www.larsonsbarn.com. Larson’s Barn is located at 47987 240th Ave., McGregor.
