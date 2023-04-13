MN DNR I Can Paddle
I Can! is an award-winning series of outdoor programs that helps beginners of all ages and backgrounds learn new outdoor skills in a state park or recreation area setting. Programs begin the first weekend in June and continue through the end of August. They include:

I Can Camp! – These programs provide hands-on instruction on setting up camp, starting a campfire, camp cooking and outdoor activities. All gear is provided, including the tent, air mattresses, cooking gear and other basic camping equipment. One-night, two-night and backpacking sessions are offered.

