The public is welcome to learn how to safely paddle a kayak and have fun at a free, hands-on event Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 5-7 p.m. on Serpent Lake near Crosby’s Memorial Park.
At Learn to Paddle, kayaks, paddles and life jackets will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each participant will be allowed to try kayaking at their own pace for about 15 minutes guided by instructors. Topics to be covered will include safety tips, proper strokes, paddling techniques, changing direction, and slowing down while practicing in the water.
Life jackets will be required. Volunteers will try to fit them as best as possible but those who have life jackets are asked to bring their own. Also, those planning to kayak should wear closed-toe shoes for safety. Educational flyers will also be provided, and physicians and emergency medical personnel will be on site if needed.
The event is sponsored by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and Cuyuna Outfitters.
For more information, visit www.cuyunamed.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.