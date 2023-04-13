The Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota will present “It’s a Grand Night for Singing,” the group’s first concert performance of the year Saturday, April 15 in Deerwood.

Admission is free to the event at Salem Lutheran Church (21276 Archibald Rd., Deerwood). The concert will feature the Legacy Chorale and the Legacy Youth Chorale, over 100 musicians of all ages.

