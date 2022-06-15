The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its fourth annual Legislative Luncheon at the Aitkin County Government Center, Thursday, June 16 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lunch and networking with area lawmakers will be followed by a discussion about Aitkin County’s economic strengths and struggles. It’s sponsored by Growth Innovations. RSVP required, email upnorth@aitkin.com or call 218-927-2316.

There is a fee for non-members of the chamber to attend, free for members.

