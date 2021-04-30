The Friends of the Aitkin Library will hold their annual used book sale Friday and Saturday May 7-8.
The sale will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both days, with all items costing 50 cents. There will be a special bag sale in the final two hours Saturday – from 1-3 p.m. – with the cost of $2 per bag.
Rebecca May, member of Friends and organizer of the used book sale, said that the sale is fueled entirely by donations from the public. Both paperback and hardcover books are available, in both fiction and non-fiction.
Used magazines are free. There will also be a limited number of movies (both DVD and VHS) as well as CDs.
“We get a wide variety,” May said. “It’s all donations.”
The book sale is the major fundraiser for the Friends of the Library, with money going to library improvements.
“We do a variety of things,” explained May, pointing to books about newborn babies, a hand sanitizer station in the library, a new scholarship for high school seniors and the annual Christmas tea with music.
There is also an ongoing used book cart at the library as well.
