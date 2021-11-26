CHRISTMAS TEA
Attendees can enjoy a holiday atmosphere at the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library’s Annual Christmas Tea on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2-4 p.m.
This year at the library, local performer Jenni Thyng will sing a selection of holiday songs, after which tea and cookies will be served.
All ages are welcome, and registration is required for each individual attending. Register on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
ORNAMENT MAKING WORKSHOP
Looking for a last minute Christmas gift? Or need a little something extra to decorate your tree? Create something special this holiday season during an ornament making workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Aitkin Public Library. Participants will craft three simple holiday ornaments to hang on their tree or share with others.
The workshop is recommended for ages 13 and up, and registration is required. Register on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library.
NAILED IT! CHRISTMAS EDITION
Join a family contest and compete to replicate a Rice Crispy Christmas Tree. East Central Regional Library branches including Aitkin and McGregor are participating in the Nailed It! Christmas program. Each kit will provide the supplies needed for your family or friends to complete the challenge.
All ages are welcome, and registration is required. Go to ecrlib.org. Registered kits will be available for pick-up the week of Dec. 13 at the Aitkin and McGregor libraries. Kits limited to one per family. Gluten-free options are available upon request.
Once your challenge is complete, share your results on the library’s social media platforms.
This program is sponsored by local Friends groups including the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library and Friends of the McGregor Public Library.
FOOD ALLERGY DISCLAIMER: East Central Regional Library is not responsible for adverse reactions to foods consumed or items one may come in contact with while participating in these events. Those concerned with food allergies should participate at their own risk.
The Aitkin and McGregor Public Libraries are branches of the East Central Regional Library system. Aitkin location, 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, 218-927-2339. McGregor location, 111 East Center Ave., McGregor.
For more news and events, follow the library on Facebook and Instagram @ecrlmn).
