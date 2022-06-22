The Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library, Crosby, announced an exhibition of the nature photography of former Emily resident, Donald Phillips.

“Nature Perspective: The Landscape Photography of Donald Phillips” opened May 1 and will continue through Aug. 31.

The exhibit highlights 20 black and white photographs, scenes from the Little Pine Route farm as well as images from the St. Croix Scenic Waterway and Ft. Snelling’s Pike Island.

The library is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, call 218-546-8005 or visit http://hallettlibrary.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.