Lights of Love is scheduled for Dec. 9, 4-7 p.m. at the McGregor Library.
Luminaries may be purchased in memory of or in honor of a loved one. Order forms are available at the McGregor Library and the ANGEL office. Forms need to be returned to the library by Dec. 7; or mail to: Carol Bradley, 18442 483rd St., McGregor, MN 55760. The names of those being remembered or honored will be hand printed onto your luminary and given to you at the close of the event or you may pick them up at the library through Dec. 17.
