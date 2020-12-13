Linder family is picking up the pieces

It’s been a long year in Hill City for the Linder family.
On Jan. 15, Jeff Linder was helping a friend with a remodeling project when he suffered a spinal cord injury.
“He was helping a friend hang some sheetrock,” said his wife, Aimee. “The scaffolding, the sheetrock and his friend all landed on his neck.
“To this day, they haven’t figured out how it all fell,” she added. “It was a fluke accident.”
Since then, he has been through a hospitalization for the injury and rehabilitation, but the bills have piled up as Jeff has been unable to work.
A fundraiser will be held for the family Saturday, Dec. 19. The drive-through spaghetti dinner benefit will run from 4-7 p.m. at the Hill City Assembly of God Church, 102 Lake Ave., Hill City.
Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for kids and includes spaghetti and garlic bread. Harry’s Bar is providing the food for the event.
Before the accident, Aimee was a stay-at-home mother with her youngest, while Jeff was the breadwinner for the family.
“Jeff was the full income provider,” she explained. “It’s been very difficult financially for us.”
While the couple has medical insurance to help cover those bills, debts have accumulated due to neither being able to work.
Jeff was initially paralyzed from the shoulders down following the accident, but has regained some movement. However, Aimee said that he does not have full use of his left side.
Jeff will not be able to return to work in the construction industry.
She is hopeful the benefit will allow the family to pay off some of the debt.
“A new normal way of living,” Aimee said.
It’s been especially frustrating for Jeff, who has always been active both at work and outside of it.
“Jeff has always been the type of person who has kept busy,” said Aimee’s mother, Cheryl Foix. “He’d stay up half the night and do car repairs for people.”
She said the couple is adjusting to not having their normal activities. In addition, with three children – the youngest being almost 2 – day care is a struggle, especially in rural Hill City.
“There’s still a lot of years of raising children,” Foix said. She has been helping the couple with child care, as Aimee has started a new job cleaning.
“It’s hard,” Foix said. “Jeff just isn’t able to totally watch the youngest one.”
If interested in pre-ordering a meal, contact Cheryl at 218-256-3613. Family and friends are also organizing a silent auction. If interested in donating, contact Cheryl as well.
“We’re glad that he’s still here,” Foix said. “Things can happen in the blink of an eye.
“You just gotta keep going,” she added.
