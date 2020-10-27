The third annual Minnesota Lions Children’s Cancer fundraiser hosted by the Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions Club Charities will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Deerwood Auditorium from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The event features a wild rice cook-off, craft, bake and fudge sale.
The cook -off will have six hot dishes donated by area Lions clubs with judging at 10:30 a.m. Following the judging, a free-will donation lunch of hot dish, roll, cookie and beverage will be served at 11 a.m. while supplies last.
Area crafters will line the walls of the auditorium with a variety of items including: fleece wear, holiday ornaments, wood products, decorative and wearable art items, just to mention a few.
The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions have been busy making homemade bakery goods like cookies, bars, breads, apple crisp, lefse and more. Fresh and frozen items to bake at home will be available.
A variety of fresh fudge from the Walnut Grove Mercantile Co. will be available for sampling, purchase and/or order to receive by Christmas. There are ideas for stocking stuffers, employee gifts, hostess gifts, thank you gifts and just plain eating enjoyment.
There will also be a quilt in shades of blue to view and for which to purchase raffle tickets. The drawing for the quilt will be held Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions Club holiday dinner.
All current Minnesota health guidelines and mandates will be followed and enforced. Masks will be required in the building unless eating lunch.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Minnesota Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation for awareness and research.
For more information call Lion club members at 218-330-7804.
