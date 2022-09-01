“Life is complicated. Secrets are destructive. But the truth is explosive.”
Those are words from former McGregor High School graduate and author Mary (Koerber) Perrine’s best-selling book “Hidden.” If you’d like to read more and obtain a signed copy, Perrine will be on Maddy Street during Wild Rice Days on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. to sign and sell copies of her books.
“Hidden,” released in February 2021 and “The Lies They Told” and “Life without Air,” published in March of this year, will be available. “Hidden” has sold out three times online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Perrine will have a fourth book coming out soon entitled “Outside the Lines,” so stay tuned!
Prior to publishing her first book, Perrine worked as a teacher for 36 years in North Dakota, McGregor (85-86), Osseo, Cokato and Chaska. Perrine is the recipient of several honors, including the 1995 June Gills Inspiration Award finalist, 2006 Fox 9 Top Teacher, 2010 Eastern Carver County Teacher of the Year and 2011 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Top 10 finalist. She presents at educational conferences across the nation and works as a freelance writer for educational companies. Perrine primarily taught middle school-age students and admitted she is “a bit quirky, much like the students she taught.”
Mary wed her McGregor High School classmate, Mitch Perrine, and the couple has two children, Brandon and Taylor. Perrine retired from teaching and Mitch retired as school principal. The couple resides in a small Minneapolis suburb. The Perrines’ enjoy days spent at their cabin on Round Lake near Tamarack, close to several family members on both sides. On Perrine’s website, maryperrine.com, she indicates while at the cabin “she loses at waterskiing but wins at corn hole, and the family enjoys boating, ATVing, jet skiing and entertaining.”
“From the first time I picked up a crayon, I was hooked on writing,” explained Perrine. “I always wanted to be an author. Learning, like reading, is personal. I loved helping learners lose themselves in their work, just as I love giving readers the opportunity to lose themselves in a book. So, grab a book and read, love and enjoy!”
