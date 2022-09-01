Author Mary Perrine

“Life is complicated. Secrets are destructive. But the truth is explosive.” 

Those are words from former McGregor High School graduate and author Mary (Koerber) Perrine’s best-selling book “Hidden.” If you’d like to read more and obtain a signed copy, Perrine will be on Maddy Street during Wild Rice Days on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. to sign and sell copies of her books.

