Local veterans organizations announce plans for veterans memorial at Lakeview Cemetery in Workman Township
Members of Palisade VFW 1721, McGregor VFW Post 2747 and McGregor American Legion Post 23 stand by a sign showing the location of a veterans memorial monument to be unveiled on Saturday, Nov. 12, the day after Veteran’s Day 2022. More information for the unveiling will be posted at a later date. “The combined three (Legion and VFW) posts recently gave an exemplary performance at Lakeview  on the occasion of Memorial Day, May 30,” said Workman Township Chair Jim Berg. All the funds for the monument were raised locally by contributions of citizens, organizations and businesses. Additional photos of this and previous Memorial Day activities can be seen at the Workman Township website, www.workmantownshipmn.org.

