For nearly 60 years, students from public, private, Montessori and charter schools have sent students to Long Lake Conservation Center for immersive nature field trips. This year, another category will be added: homeschools.
Long Lake Conservation Center (LLCC) is offering its full nature field trip to homeschool students and parents as part of Homeschool Week, April 18-20.
The students and parent chaperones will explore like scientists, learn outdoor skills and make new discoveries on a three-day, two-night nature adventure. This includes all meals, lodging and educational programming.
“Long Lake’s mission is to inspire as many people as possible to love nature and to become stewards of our planet,” Long Lake manager, Dave McMillan said. “It only makes sense to offer this to homeschool students, co-ops, associations and organizations.”
During the nature field trip, students will take classes that could include Survival Shelters, Thicket: Ecology Exploration, Cooperation Course, Snakes (and more) Alive!, Astronomy, The Art of Nature, Nature Journaling, Orienteering (compass skills) and Wilderness Meal.
“This is an active, hands-in-the-dirt, outside-from-sunrise-to-past-sunset adventure that mixes nature science with 21st century skills,” McMillan said.
LLCC is a fully accredited, standards-based and STEM focused nature school, geared for students in third through sixth grade.
