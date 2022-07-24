Long Lake Conservation Center is offering a full summer camp schedule for the first time since 2018. The schedule includes beginner, intermediate and advanced Firearm Safety Training, Outdoor Explorers Adventure Camp, Fishing Camp, and, for the first time, Astronomy Camp.
“Summer isn’t the same without camps,” LLCC Manager Dave McMillan said. “We are excited to once again welcome young people to Long Lake for swimming, canoeing, outdoor adventures, nature explorations, songs and s’mores around the campfire and good, old-fashioned camp fun.”
FORKHORN III July 24-29
This six-day, five-night camp is designed for youth who already have their firearms safety certificate and hunting experience. This camp is designed for those seeking to expand their knowledge of big and small game hunting tips and techniques, as well as hunter ethics.
OUTDOOR EXPLORERS CAMP July 24-29
This six-day, five-night camp is for youth interested in having adventures in nature. Every day campers will spend time exploring hands-on activities to build skills in nature and conservation, wilderness meals, building survival shelters, canoeing, camping, bog exploration, fishing, astronomy and more. This camp also includes plenty of time for fun summer activities like swimming, crafts, fishing, campfires, and games.
ASTRONOMY CAMP Aug. 3-7
Explore the terrestrial world by day, and stars at night. During Astronomy Camp, students will study how the Earth is influenced by different objects in our solar system and the universe. Learn how telescopes work and set one up to observe objects in one of the darkest skies in Minnesota. Use 12-inch and 10-inch Dobsonian telescopes to view the moon, planets and distant objects in space. Learn how to recognize individual stars and the constellations they are a part of and how early navigators used them to find their way. This camp is instructed by LLCC staff as well as members of the Minnesota Astronomical Society.
