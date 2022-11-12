Ojibwe culture and history intersect with a weekend do-it-yourself project during the Ojibwe wigwam building event at Long Lake Conservation Center, Saturday, Dec. 2.

Participants will learn the traditional ways that Ojibwe people built wigwams, then head into the woods, collect the materials and actually build one. After the wigwam is complete, a traditional Ojibwe meal of walleye and wild rice will be served. The event will conclude with an evening of stargazing, focused on Ojibwe constellations. Lodging is available.

