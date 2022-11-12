Ojibwe culture and history intersect with a weekend do-it-yourself project during the Ojibwe wigwam building event at Long Lake Conservation Center, Saturday, Dec. 2.
Participants will learn the traditional ways that Ojibwe people built wigwams, then head into the woods, collect the materials and actually build one. After the wigwam is complete, a traditional Ojibwe meal of walleye and wild rice will be served. The event will conclude with an evening of stargazing, focused on Ojibwe constellations. Lodging is available.
“It’s one thing to read about Ojibwe history and culture, but it’s another thing entirely to have a hands-on experience with it,” Long Lake Education Coordinator Beth Haasken said. “This event is ideal for the adventurous of any age.”
Terry Kemper and Roland Hill from Migiziwaadiswan Ojibwe Cultural Learning Center in Cromwell will share their knowledge and wisdom of Ojibwe culture, and guide the wigwam building from beginning to end. This will include stories, ceremonial blessings and a history of pre-colonial Ojibwe life in the area.
Kemper is a Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Elder and founder of Migiziwaadiswan. Hill is an elder and enrolled member of Red Lake Nation.
The wigwam building follows last year’s Ojibwe storytelling with Michael Migizi Sullivan and is part of Long Lake’s ongoing effort to incorporate Ojibwe conservation practices and philosophies into its curriculum.
