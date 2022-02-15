Michael Migizi Sullivan is an Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) linguist from the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe reservation in northern Wisconsin, and works closely with elders and tribes in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Ontario.
Gather around, it’s story time. Renowned storyteller, Dr. Michael Migizi Sullivan, will share traditional Ojibwe stories as part of Ojibwe Legends Storytelling event at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 at Long Lake Conservation Center.
This event will feature an Aadizookaan - a sacred story often about a legend or myth, in this case Wenabozho, a historical and spiritual icon of the Ojibwe-Anishinaabeg. Sullivan will first tell the stories in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) and then in English.
“Being able to provide the people of Aitkin County, and beyond, the opportunity to get a glimpse into both the rich history and vibrant modern Ojibwe culture is an honor,” Long Lake manager Dave McMillan said. “I hope to see a lot of young faces in the audience.”
The event is free and open to everyone. In-person attendance is limited to the first 200 people, but the event will also be available via Zoom. Pre-registration is required. All attendees are required to wear a mask while indoors. To learn more and to pre-register, go to longlakecc.org/storytelling or call 218-768-4653.
Prior to the storytelling, the registrants are invited to an hour-long naturalist-guided nature hike beginning at 4:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the storytelling beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The event is made possible in part from a grant awarded to LLCC by the Northland Foundation.
