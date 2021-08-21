Do you, or might you, have an American Revolutionary patriot in your family tree?
The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting free DAR geneaology/lineage workshops in the Aitkin and Brainerd area
The workshops are free to women 18 or older who are interested in joining the DAR. The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.
There will be two opportunities to receive help. The first is at the Aitkin Public Library on Aug. 28, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The library is located at 110 First Ave. NE in Aitkin. The second workshop will be at held at the Brainerd Public Library on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Brainerd Library is located at 416 South Fifth St. in Brainerd. You only need to attend one workshop to get information.
Experienced genealogists will be available to assist anyone in attendance.
If you are interested, gather any documentation you have collected so far: birth, marriage and death certificates for you, your parents and grandparents, and any other family documentation to show your lineage. If you haven’t started to collect any family documentation yet, come and learn about the steps needed to document your lineage.
Light snacks will be provided.
For more information, call Regent Carol Mandelin Curby at 218-851-3459.
