McGregor’s Ultimate Social Club (USC) has several January events on the calendar:

Jan. 13 - wine tasting at Ukura’s Big Dollar Bottle Shop at 4 p.m.

Jan. 20 - Homemade lotion making at USC, 94 North Maddy St., McGregor at 10 a.m.

Jan. 24 - There will be a surprise event at the USC  at 10 a.m.

Jan. 31 - Potpourri at USC at 10 a.m.

For more information, see The Ultimate Social Club page on Facebook or go to the USC at 94 North Maddy St., McGregor.

