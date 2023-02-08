The Ripple Center will present a “dynamic slate of shows” this February in  downtown Aitkin said a media release. Upcoming events include a debut release, jazz ensemble and groove band from Duluth.

The Ripple Center recently hosted a talent show where individuals in the community were invited to share their gifts. A free performance from Jan and Mike Cherry for seniors was also made possible in January thanks to a partnership with Aitkin County CARE. The Ripple Center also welcomed the locally famed “neighborhood band” JPACK to the stage.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.