The Ripple Center will present a “dynamic slate of shows” this February in downtown Aitkin said a media release. Upcoming events include a debut release, jazz ensemble and groove band from Duluth.
The Ripple Center recently hosted a talent show where individuals in the community were invited to share their gifts. A free performance from Jan and Mike Cherry for seniors was also made possible in January thanks to a partnership with Aitkin County CARE. The Ripple Center also welcomed the locally famed “neighborhood band” JPACK to the stage.
The love for bringing community together continues to grow this February.
• Kick off the month with Skarlett Woods celebrating her debut single, “Close to You.” Often known for her way of entwining vocal passages with a seven-string guitar groove the singer/songwriter brings folk and West Coast Jazz to the same dinner table. Ticket holders are also entered into a Skarlett Woods Serenade Giveaway with a chance to win a personal dinner performance by Woods within a 65-mile radius of Aitkin.
• Jazz lovers will be delighted Friday, Feb. 17 when Andy Peterson’s Jazz Quartet will perform with featured guest, Paul Lemenager of the Duluth Transit Authority. The group will perform jazz love songs while guests can enjoy a mini love cake included with their ticket purchase from local baker, Terry Butenhoff.
• The Ripple Center will welcome to the stage a Duluth-based band Saturday, Feb. 25 with New Salty Dog. This rescheduled December performance will bring a combination of holiday spirit and original songs from this five-piece boogie entourage. New Salty Dog brings an original groove inspired by folk, rock and funk music traditions.
“The Ripple Center in 2023 is starting out as a place of fun for our talented community members as well as professional talents excited to take the stage,” owner Dwight Marwede said. “We hope to continue the excitement into the rest of this coming year.”
