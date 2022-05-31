East Central Regional Library encourages children and families to celebrate Minnesota’s state bird, the common loon, by attending an interactive storytime with two Minnesota children’s authors. The event, called For the Love of Loons, will be held at all 14 East Central Regional Library locations in June and July.
The event will feature two picture books about loons: “Little Loon Finds His Voice” by Yvonne Pearson and Regina Shklovsky, and “Secrets of the Loon” by Laura Purdie Salas and Chuck Dayton. Audiences will learn loon language and practice loon calls; walk, dive and fly like loons; sing an active song; learn a bit about the threats to loons; and some of the differences between loons and ducks.
Kids will have a chance to ask questions, and they will go home with a loon coloring sheet.
For the Love of Loons Storytime will be held:
Tuesday, July 26, 10:30 a.m., Aitkin Public Library
Tuesday, July 26, 1 p.m., McGregor Public Library
Wednesday, June 1, 10:30 a.m., Mille Lacs Lake Community Library
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, contact your local library, visit ecrlib.org and follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
