Grief and loss will be the topic of a free lunch and learn seminar by Deanna Bieniek, manager of bereavement services at St. Croix Hospice, on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Deerwood Auditorium.
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Chaplain, Mark Henson, will attend the presentation.
Those attending will learn about the different types of grief, the responses to grief and receive helpful tools to navigate through their feelings. Other items to be discussed include that it’s okay to grieve even if the person has lived a long life, finding the new normal after losing a spouse who’s been in a life for decades, the unique grief that comes from a dementia diagnosis and losing a loved one during a pandemic.
Bieniek, who has been working in hospice for more than six years, holds a bachelor’s degree in health care management and has extensive bereavement training. She works alongside social workers and chaplains to create and develop bereavement support for families and communities.
“Grief is a natural response to loss that everyone will experience in life,” said Bieniek. “How someone grieves will be unique to that person and the circumstances surrounding the death.”
Sponsored by Cuyuna Area Connections in partnership with CRMC, boxed lunches will be provided. Tables will be spaced apart for social distancing and masks will be required when not eating. Space is limited. Registration is required by Friday, Feb. 4, by calling KariLee Pietz at 218-545-5361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.