In a collaboration effort between the Aitkin Friends of the Arts and Aitkin County CARE, the “Magic in Music” series will begin Aug. 21.
The Chmielewski Fun Time Band will perform from 1-4 p.m. at the opera house in the Butler Building during the Ripplesippi Music Festival.
This is an opportunity to get out and enjoy artists sharing their talents. Every month at the Butler Building in Aitkin, music will be available.
If transportation is needed, please call Arrowhead Transit for weekday transportation at 800-862-0175 or Aitkin County CARE at 218-927-1383, ext. 1.
There is no cost for these events; however, free-will donations will be taken to cover the cost of renting the Butler Building.
“Magic in Music” will continue one Wednesday a month on the main level of the Butler Building.
These will run from 1-3 p.m. Lunch is available for purchase at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Call 218-927-1383, ext. 3 to reserve a lunch.
The following dates are already scheduled:
• Sept. 22: Mike & Jan Cherry, playing assortment of light rock and sing-along.
• Oct. 20: Jim Matteson, variety of popular music from the 1930s and 1960s.
• Nov. 17: Musicians to be determined.
• Dec. 15: Christmas music that will include a sing-along.
