Aitkin Community Education will have its first ever Mystery Bus Trip on Saturday, April 2.

Where to? It’s a mystery.

Travelers will load onto a coach bus at Rippleside School leaving at 10:30 a.m. and head out to “only-Lara-knows-where” for a day of adventure and return approximately 10 p.m.

Bring a lunch for on the bus. Dinner will be provided. This is a 21+ event, so feel free to also pack a cooler of beverages for on the bus.

Everyone age 21 and older is invited. There is a cost of $125 per person to attend. For more information and to register, go to https://isd1.ce.eleyo.com/course/315/fy21-22/mystery-bus-trip.

