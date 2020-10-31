Goffs Bay Catering & Sauces invites the community to McGregor Area Sip & Shop Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McGregor Community Center located at 41442 Hwy. 65, McGregor. Activities include local arts, crafts, hot sauce, salsa, direct sales, food, prize drawing and an open bar.
For more information or questions, email Peg Johnson cateringbypeg@gmail.com.
